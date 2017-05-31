Jazz Calendar (Updated 6/ 1/ 2017)

Featured event:

New Orleans jazz, soul, folk, and big band sound will flow from the stage at Omaha’s Turner Park in 2017 when Omaha Performing Arts presents the extraordinarily popular summer series, Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing. The free outdoor concerts run six consecutive Thursdays, from July 6th to August 10th, 2017. This year’s line-up features more than 40 musicians bringing high energy performances in jazz, Latin, folk, hip-hop and soul. The first performance in this series will be: The Potash Twins on July 6th. Omaha natives, Adeev and Ezra Potash, dubbed the “Twin Horns of Joy” by NPR, return to their hometown! Mentored by the legendary Wynton Marsalis, the brothers have performed across the globe including at Jazz at Lincoln Center and the South By Southwest music festival. The twins are also hosts of Travel Channel‘s “Southern Road Trip with The Potash Twins,” and their album “The Potash Twins” recently reached No. 9 on the iTunes Jazz Charts in 2015.

All Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing concerts are free to the public, with no reservations or tickets needed. The lawn at Turner Park opens for seating at 5 PM with preshow entertainment beginning at 6:30 PM and concerts at 7:30 PM.

For more information about the series and the artists, you may visit: https://www.omahaperformingarts.org/on-stage/jazz-on-the-green

And in other events:

The Jazz in the June concert series returns in June to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Organized by The University of Nebraska–Lincoln with the help of many generous sponsors, the free Tuesday evening series is one of Lincoln’s sublime summer delights.

This year performances include:

June 6: LaFrae Sci and Sonic Black

June 13: Bill Wimmer's Project Omaha featuring Victor Lewis

June 20: Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective

June 27: The Rad Trads

University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Jazz in June concerts take place every Tuesday evening during the month of June. Music begins at 7 p.m. and the concerts are free, though concert goers are asked to make a minimum donation of $10 per family to continue the series.

For more information, you may visit http://jazzinjune.com/

The 2017 Playing with Fire concerts will take place on Friday, July 14th and Saturday, July 15th at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing in Omaha.

The popular concert series kicks off July 14th at 5:30pm with Dawn Tyler Watson headlining the show. Other acts in the lineup are Domestic Blend and the BluesEd band Us and Them opening the festivities.

On Saturday July 15th , music begins at 4:30pm with the BluesEd band Five Minute Drive opening the show. Aynsley Lister will headline. Other acts in the lineup are Ben Poole and Tommy Castro and the Painkillers.

Special guests performers Friday & Saturday will be Saurus on the Prowl.

Turner Park will open for seating one hour to start time each day. There is no cost to attend but free will donations will be accepted. Turner Park is located at 31st Avenue & Farnam Street in Omaha. Playing with Fire sizzles along the edges of incendiary blues, rock, funk, R&B, and soul. Even more, Playing with Fire speaks to the heart of the musical community in Omaha. Through grants, corporate, private and fan donations and the amazing hard work of volunteers. Playing with Fire, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, supports local community causes and the youth artist development program, BluesEd, which promotes music awareness and education for the children of the Omaha region.

More information is available at www.playingwithfireomaha.net

The Omaha Musicians' Association presents the annual Music in the Parks series. A wide variety of local groups are scheduled to perform this summer in local outdoor venues. For more information, you may visit the website at www.omahamusic.com

