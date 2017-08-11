Jazz Calendar (Updated 8/ 11/ 2017)

Featured event:

The Brownville Concert Series presents Adams and Cooley - “Rat Pack Jazz”, this month at the Brownville Concert Hall, 126 Atlantic Street, Brownville, Nebraska. With high praise from Chip Davis of Mannheim Steamroller, Johnny Adams (singer-songwriter, vocalist) and Ron Cooley (arranger, composer, guitarist) bring their acclaimed show to Brownville. Showtimes are Friday, August 11th at 7:30pm; Saturday, August 12th at 7:30pm and Sunday, August 13th at 2pm. For more information, you may visit http://brownvilleconcertseries.com/concert-season/

And in other events:

The Omaha Musicians' Association presents the annual Music in the Parks series. A wide variety of local groups are scheduled to perform this summer in local outdoor venues. Admission is free! For more information, you may visit the website at www.omahamusic.com

