Jazz Calendar (Updated 8/ 15/ 2017)

Featured event:

Experience more than 50 years of ground-breaking music when iconic trumpeter, composer and record label executive Herb Alpert takes the stage at the Holland Performing Arts Center’s Kiewit Concert Hall Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 7:30 PM. Alpert will be joined by his partner in music and life, Lani Hall. In pop gems “Tijuana Taxi” and “A Taste of Honey” as well as later hits like “Rise”, multi-Grammy-winning trumpeter Herb Alpert and Lani Hall, who was lead singer for the classic Sergio Mendes Brazil 66 hits, exhibit a chemistry on stage that makes for a perfect performance and a remarkable romantic evening!

A 2006 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Alpert’s albums have sold over 72 million copies, and 29 of his records have reached the Billboard 200. He has also dedicated his life to philanthropy, funding programs that include arts education, jazz and support to professional artists. For more information you may visit omahaperformingarts.org

And in other events:

The Omaha Musicians' Association presents the annual Music in the Parks series. A wide variety of local groups are scheduled to perform this summer in local outdoor venues. Admission is free! For more information, you may visit the website at www.omahamusic.com

