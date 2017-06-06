Jazz on the Green kicks off on July 6th

Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing start July 6th and runs Thursdays through August 10th.

Concerts take place at 7:30 each night on the stage at Omaha’s Turner Park. Laura Kendall, Vice President of Programming and Education for Omaha Performing Arts, says Omaha natives the Potash Twins kick off the series.

Other performers include the Ron E. Beck Soul Revue and Sammy Miller and The Congregation. Kendall says the pre-show starts at 6:30.

"We encourage people to bring picnics if they would like to and get all set up. And then we bring groups we work with from the community…BluesEd, the UNO Jazz Ensembles will come do a nice curtain warmer and warm up the crowd. And then the show kicks off at 7:30 with the touring programs we have coming in.”

Kendall says Omaha Ballroom with offer salsa lessons before the Hector Rosado concert on July 13th.

A complete of performers is available at JazzOnTheGreenOmaha.com.