Jazz Heritage Series Airs May 24-26 on KIOS

The Jazz Heritage Series featuring the United States Air Force Band Airmen of Note with special guests will air on three consecutive afternoons May 24-26 at 2 p.m.

The first program will be broadcast Wednesday May 24 and will have special guest Steve Turre, one of the jazz world's leading trombonists. Pianist Cyrus Chestnut will take the stage on Thursday May 25, and trumpeter Terell Stafford will be the guest for the final concert on Friday May 26.

Join us for this stellar concert series broadcast throughout the U.S. and Canada. It's the perfect way to lead into your Memorial Day weekend activities here on Omaha Public Radio, 91.5 KIOS FM and streaming online at www.kios.org.

​