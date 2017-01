Jazz From Studio One will return to KIOS as a once a month jazz special beginning Thursday night at 8:00.

The specials will be heard once a month through May on the first Thursday of every month.

For the January debut, your host will be Alec Rome, a junior at Omaha Central High School and a student at the Omaha Public Schools Career Center.

Alec will host an hour of some of the notable jazz records of 1957 including music from Miles Davis , Ella Fitzgerald, John Coltrane and much more.