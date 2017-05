Jazz From Studio one airs its final show of the season this Thursday night with a focus on jazz big bands and large ensembles

Dizzy Gillespie , Joe Lovano, Bob Mintzer, and Maria Schneider are just a few of the great artists we will have for you in an exciting hour of jazz.

Adam Kelly, a junior at Omaha Burke High School, and a student at the Omaha Public Schools Career Center will be your host.