Joslyn Art Museum Announces its 2018 Exhibition Schedule

Joslyn Art Museum’s new season of exhibits begins February 3rd with Word/Play: Prints, Photographs and Paintings by Ed Ruscha.

Toby Jurovics, Chief Curator and Holland Curator of American Western Art at the Joslyn, says this is the first showing of Ruscha’s work in his home state.

​Ruscha was born in Omaha and later moved to LA for college.

Jurovics says Ruscha works in in a multitude of media from printmaking and drawing to painting and photography.

Jurovics says the common theme of the pieces in the exhibition is the written word and the use of language throughout his work. Ruscha specifically focuses on the things that surround you every day.

"Ed’s work is a celebration of the mundane. One of his earliest book pieces for instance is called “Every Building on the Sunset Strip,” and it was just driving up the Sunset Strip and then back down the opposite direction. And you’ve got a close up photograph, as if it were a portrait, of a can of Spam and then a box of SunMaid raisins. He sort of elevates these everyday objects.”

Jurovics says the show reaches a peak with the paintings Ruscha made in the early 2000s.

Jurovics says these mountain paintings combine the names and occupations of traditional laborers with beautiful landscapes.

Other exhibits coming to the Joslyn next year include Treasures of British Art 1400-2000 and Pattern and Purpose: American Quilts from the Shelburne Museum.

More information is available at Joslyn.org.