Kaneko Receives Google Grant for STEM-Based Summer Camps

It is getting close to time to start thinking about 2017 summer camps, and the Kaneko has received a $20,000 grant through the Google Inc. Charitable Giving Fund of the Tides Foundation to use on their summer STEM-based summer camps.

Kaneko Executive Director, Chris Hochstetler, says they like to think of it more as “STEAM-based,” adding an “A” for the “arts” component. He says their camps address many of the needs that they see in science and technology as it relates to our community.

“And those summer camps are offered in video game design, architecture design, 3D prototyping and design, and this summer we will be hosting a physics-based camp that will be conducted by Michael McGinnis, who is one of the founders of what are called Perplexuses, which are physics-based puzzles. We will offer that to 12 to 15 year olds.”

Hochstetler says the grant has allowed them to add greater robustness by funding a variety of new technology, as well as to expand their offerings to include this physics-based Perplexuses camp. He says about 1/3 of their camp vacancies are offered on scholarship.

Registration and scholarship applications open up in May for the July and August camps -- which Hochstetler says tend to fill up rather quickly.

For more information, the website is TheKaneko.org