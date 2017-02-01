KIOS Jazz CD Of The Month: Michael Dease/All These Hands/ Posi-Tone Records

Trombonist Michael Dease has explores a myriad of styles on his new Posi-Tone disc All These Hands issued in January. Dease takes us on a journey through the development of jazz in the United States with a stellar group of musicians backing him and there are many highlights.

The first track is "Creole Country", a tribute to the cultural center of New Orleans that played a key role in bringing jazz to the world. "Delta City Crossroads" is a duet with guitarist Randy Napolean. A very effective blues that acknowledges the influence the style has had on generations of jazz players.

"Downtown Chi-Town" reflects the migration of African-Americans from the south to northern industrial cities like Chicago in the post-slavery years. The city played its own role in the development of jazz and blues. Steve Wilson is featured playing flute and Jason Hainsworth, a new talent on the scene, soloing on tenor.

"Memphis BBQ & Fish Fry" pays homage to the southern tradition of bringing people together with food and drink. Here It's Dease along with Wilson on soprano and Renee Rosnes plays Wurlitzer piano.

This project presents Dease in different musical settings in telling the story of the evolution of jazz and as he mentions in the liner notes, "each composition deals with a reflective musical character of a major city and region." This new album is a journey that takes the listener to key locales in the history of the music and delivers a satisfying experience throughout.

Mike Jacobs

Music Director

KIOS FM