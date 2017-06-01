KIOS JAZZ CD OF THE MONTH: Project Omaha/It's Been A Long Time/Independent Release

This recording by a collection of primarily local jazz artists is an exceptional release in every way. Listeners may be familiar with the talented artists present: Saxophonist Bill Wimmer, percussionist Joey Gulizia, bassist Mark Leubbe, with Omaha native and acclaimed drummer and composer Victor Lewis and Lincoln native (and now resident of Raleigh, N.C. ) Bryan McCune. Added to the lineup is the renowned jazz pianist George Cables, who has performed with a who's who in jazz including Art Pepper, Sonny Rollins, Dexter Gordon, Bobby Hutcherson, and many others.

Together the band presents a stimulating program that will not disappoint. The session starts with the title track “It's been a Long Time”, which presents every member of the band in a fully participatory role.

Other highlights of the recording are the delightful George Cables original “Helen’s Song”; the Victor Lewis original “I Wanted To Say” that features Bill Wimmer, the adventuresome “Martian Eyes” that features strong work from McCune and Wimmer on a shifting rhythmic landscape as propelled by Gulizia, Leubbe and Lewis.

There is also a lovely rendition of Thelonious Monk’s Ruby My Dear that features Wimmer in a beautiful performance of this classic. And for a change of pace the band performs on a Latin Tinged number written by Lewis, "Hey, It's Me You're Talkin' To," which is driven by Lewis's excellent drum work and Gulizia’s assorted percussion.

This is a fantastic album. Those who enjoy the release can see the band perform in person at Jazz in June in Lincoln this month. More information about that performance can be found at our Jazz calendar at kios.org