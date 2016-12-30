KIOS-FM
Related Programs: 
Jazz in the Afternoon Wednesday and Friday
Jazz in the Afternoon Tuesday and Thursday

KIOS Jazz CD of the Month: Steve Slagle / Alto Manhattan / Panorama Records

By 1 minute ago
Alto saxophonist and flutist Steve Slagle has issued another outstanding session, Alto Manhattan, on the Panorama label. The title, as Slagle points out in the liner notes, is latino for "upper manhattan" or 'the heights' , the New York City area where Slagle resides.

He recruited his good friend Joe Lovano to play tenor sax on the lead track "Family" which reflects the cultural and musical diversity of New York. And with Slagle's alto, the two have great chemistry here on this Latin flavored number.

Other highlights include the bluesy "I Know That You Know", Slagle's solo take on "Body & Soul" and two numbers featuring his talents on flute, "Holiday" ( In Memory of Toots Thielemans) and "Viva La Famalia".  Lovano returns on "Holiday" playing G mezzo soprano.

The lineup also includes top flight players Lawrence Fields on piano, Gerald Cannon on bass, Bill Stewart on drums and Roman Diaz playing congas on three tracks.

