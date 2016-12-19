Lacking lawyers, Plains states try new rural staffing tacks

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The struggle to recruit attorneys to rural areas hasn't let up despite several Plains states' efforts.

That's particularly true in states such as Nebraska with vast stretches of sparsely populated land.

But the state has launched a program that targets rural high schools students, hoping to persuade them to return to their rural roots to practice law.

The Rural Law Opportunities Program offers high-achieving high school students full-tuition undergraduate scholarships to three rural Nebraska colleges. Those who maintain a 3.5 GPA and get a minimum LSAT score are automatically accepted to the University of Nebraska College of Law.

Program organizer Thomas Maul hopes the rate of return will be as high as the 60 percent reported by a similar program to get doctors into small towns.

