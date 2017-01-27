Join Chris Cooke this Saturday night at 11:00 for the Last Call 21st Anniversary show.

On the program the show host will be digging into the music of saxophonist Donny McCaslin from his latest disc "Beyond Now" and his work with David Bowie on Bowie's "Black Star", along with vintage music from Herbie Hancock and new recordings as well.

The Last Call started on KIOS in January 1996. Since that time Chris Cooke has been the host for this late night jazz program. It is one of the few radio programs that present the very best of adventuresome jazz-music which generally falls outside of the mainstream of the genre, but includes some of the most creative and innovative music ever recorded by musicians anywhere. The program's host brings along with him several decades of experience and insight into jazz music as he steps into the studio to host each program.

Tune in for the Last Call 21st Anniversary show this Saturday night at 11pm on KIOS-FM and on the web at http://www.kios.org