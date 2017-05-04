LAST CALL CD OF THE MONTH: Greg Skaff/Soulmation/Zoho Music

This is arguably Greg Skaff's most adventuresome and dynamic recording to date.

Soulmation sees the New York-based guitarist playing with two different trios in a session that showcases the guitarist performing with adventuresome fire and intense drive.

The dates starts off with "Conjure", which sets the mood for the recording, in an organ trio mood. Nine of the twelve tunes are Greg Skaff originals.

The third tune sees Greg shift the mood totally away from the organ trio groove into a full throttle fusion experience. "Soulmation", which is also the title track, is sustained intensity!

Skaff's "Bottom Feeder" keeps the energy on a high level with drummer Jonathan Barber providing essential percussive fire.

Surprisingly, Greg follows that tune with a mellow and heartfelt performance of Duke Ellington's "Fluerette Africane"--certainly something to relish.

"Talisman" starts a three tune set of jazz rock as delivered by Greg and his band. The energy doesn't let up through "Juke" and builds up to a boil on the fusion classic "Snake Oil", which Greg delivers with total perfection.

A thoroughly satisfying effort which will delight fans of jazz-rock and especially electric guitarists. Greg Skaff has the one for you!