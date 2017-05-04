The Latest: Funeral set for Iowa deputy killed in jail break

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a western Iowa sheriff's deputy shot to death earlier this week in what officials say was a jail break by a man who had just been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The funeral for Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Burbridge will be 10 a.m. Monday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. It will be open to the public.

The funeral procession and its route haven't been set. County officials say there will be no graveside service.

Police say Wesley Correa-Carmenaty was being transporting to the Council Bluffs jail Monday when he attacked Burbridge and another deputy, grabbed one of their guns and shot them before fleeing in a jail van. He was recaptured in neighboring Omaha, Nebraska.

