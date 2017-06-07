The Latest: Soccer association investigating tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Soccer Association is investigating how a youth soccer tournament's organizers disqualified a team after misidentifying an 8-year-old girl as a boy.

The association said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that it would suspend the sanctioning of the Springfield Invitational until it completed a detailed review and the organizers took steps to ensure nothing similar will happen again.

Mili Hernandez's team had advanced to the tournament's final day Sunday when it was suddenly disqualified. Organizers said a misprint in the team's roster identified Mili as a boy. Mili has a short haircut.

Her family provided documents to prove she's a girl, but Springfield tournament organizers refused to reconsider the disqualification.

All contents © copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved