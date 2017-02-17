Light the Way vigil set for Monday

On Monday, February 20th, there will be a Light the Way event at 5:30.

Lacey Studnicka is the Program Development Officer for Community Services at Lutheran Family Services.

She says the event represents a collaboration by many individuals and groups and does not have a formal sponsor.

Studnicka says the vigil is meant to shine the light for refugees and immigrants in our community.

She says those attending will line Dodge Street, beginning at the 60th Street overpass and going to 72nd street and beyond, depending on the number of people.

"And we are going to try and fill both sides of the street. We are just asking people to bring a candle and bring light. This is not a protest. It’s not political. This is a moment for our community to show refugees and immigrants that we love them and we welcome them. And we want to shine light for them and stand in welcome of them.”

Studnicka says LFS’ refugee program served over 5,000 people last year. She says they are committed to keeping the doors open and being that beacon of hope for our newest neighbors.

For more information, the website is LFSneb.org.