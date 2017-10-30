Lincoln public transit gets grant for new electric buses

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln's public transit system has received a $1.45 million federal grant to purchase two electric buses expected to be in service in early 2019.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the new buses will replace a couple of StarTran's heavy-duty diesel buses.

StarTran's project was one of 51 in 39 states selected for $55 million in grants from the Federal Transit Administration's low- or no-emission vehicle program.

The grant also funds electric-charging stations for the buses and will be matched by $500,000 in local funds.

The electric buses cost about $300,000 more than a compressed-natural gas bus. They'll be able to travel 200 miles before recharging.

Since most city buses run about 300 miles a day, the two buses will be used during peak hours and charged in between.

