Lincoln removing young ash trees in battle against insect

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln has been cutting down young, healthy ash trees to save money for its battle against an insect invader.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the emerald ash borer, which has killed millions of ash trees in other states, has been confirmed within 16 miles of Lincoln and already may be in the state capital. The city has around 70,000 ash trees, including around 14,000 on city street rights of way and in parks.

The city is removing younger ashes that are 14 inches in diameter or less at breast height. Experts say that to keep those trees alive through the looming infestation would require $150 chemical treatments every two years.

Under the city program, replacement trees will be lining streets as untreated ash trees die.

