Local Writers Resist Event One of Scores Nationwide on MLK Day

A local Writers Resist event takes place this Sunday, January 15th, from 5-7 p.m. It’s one of over 75 such events planned across the country as well as in London, Zurich and Hong Kong.

Florida-based Poet Erin Belieu, a native Omahan, launched the Writers Resist movement. Omaha poet Matt Mason says Belieu was troubled by the reports of increases in hate crimes during and after the election. Her social media challenge for writers to plan events focusing on civil liberties -- and people doing good for those at risk -- led to Writers Resist events planned across the country, and beyond, on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s., birthday

Mason says at the Omaha event writers and others from around the area will speak, each for 1 to 6 minutes.

“With writers like Traci Schacht, young people like Gitan Pratt, Todd Robinson; Otis XII is reading; artists like Bart Vargas, story tellers like Rita Paskowitz, Colleen O’Doherty and others. And I’ve encouraged people to bring their own work or the work of other people, or to read from the US Constitution if there is a part that really strikes you right now.”

The event is at Omaha Rockets Kanteen, 2401 Lake Street. Admission is free, with donations collected for Nebraska Appleseed and the Anti-Defamation League.

For more information, see WritersResistOmaha on Facebook.