Loessfest 2017 takes place this weekend!

Loessfest 2017 kicks off Friday, May 26th with a concert feature KC and the Sunshine Band and special guest, Bluffett, a Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band.

The fun continues through Monday, May 29th with a variety of family-friendly activities.

All events take place at the Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs.

Mayor Matt Walsh says Loessfest is the official kick off to summer and people really seem to look forward to it.

Walsh says new this year, there will be three nights of concerts instead of just two…

"We are going to do a country night that will feature Trent Harmon, the current American Idol champion who is an up and coming country music star. And he will be performing on Saturday night, the 27th."

Mayor Walsh says the Omaha Symphony performance on Sunday is followed by the Fireworks for Freedom.

Walsh says the weekend of fun winds down on Monday, May 29th with the featured movie in the park, "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

Loessfest 2017 runs from Friday, May 26th through Sunday, May 29th. There is no charge for any of the events. A complete schedule is available at Loessfest.com.