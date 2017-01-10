MAPA is set to release recommendation for transit services in Sarpy County

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency is releasing its proposed recommendation for enhanced transit services in Sarpy County. The second of two public meetings takes place tomorrow morning in Gretna.

Court Barber, an Assistant Transportation Planner for MAPA, says the recommendation is the result of a year-long transit study and two rounds of public meetings and surveys.

Barber says the preferred transit package is broken out into three 10 year segments.

He says the near term recommendation from the report is an expansion to current transit routes in Sarpy County as well as the addition of some new routes.

"And then each subsequent 10 year period will add additional transit capacity on top of that. So we are basically looking at adding additional routes and adding some additional infrastructure that would help alleviate some of the traffic issues related with adding transit service.”

Tomorrow’s meeting takes place from 7-9 a.m. at The Beanery on S. 216th Street in Gretna.

The recommendation is available online at mapacog.org.