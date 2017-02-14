Marshmallows and spaghetti? Not for eating, for building

In honor of National Engineering Week, February 19th through the 25th, OPPD’s Society of Engineers is hosting its annual Marshmallow Challenge.

Laura Manning, a Senior Distribution Planning Engineer for OPPD, says the contest is conducted on Facebook and is open to all 5th graders within the OPPD service territory.

Manning says students learn a variety of skills through this challenge including problem solving, teamwork and strategic thinking to achieve goals.

"They get to take 20 sticks of spaghetti, a yard of masking tape, a yard of string and one marshmallow (to put on top) and build a structure. The three teams that get the tallest structures will win prizes for their entire classroom from the OPPD Society of Engineers.”

The contest is online at Facebook/OmahaPublicPowerDistrict. Manning says past entries are posted on the page so kids can get an idea of how the challenge works.

Entries are being accepted now through February 23rd.

Winners will be announced February 24th. They will receive goody bags from the OPPD Society of Engineers as well as a visit from an OPPD employee to talk about engineering careers.