Max I. Walker's Ultra Chic Boutique Benefits Lydia House

The 10th annual Ultra Chic Boutique -- Max I. Walker's sale of cleaned and mended donated dresses and gowns – takes place on Saturday, January 28th from 9 to 3. This year it will be in a new location, the Omaha Design Center at 15th and Cuming Street.

Max I. Walker Vice-President Lisa Walker Sekundiak says the event has grown steadily each year – from 364 donated dresses its first year to over 3,000 last year. All of the proceeds go to the Open Door Mission’s Lydia House -- a total of over $120,000 so far.

Walker Sekundiak says there are often hundreds of girls waiting when the doors open at 9, and that the sale runs with great efficiency, thanks in part to help from the Lydia House residents and staff. She says last year they sold around $26,000 worth of 30-dollar dresses in six hours.

“They’re all in size order…We’ve got a wedding dress section, we’ve got a little black dress section, and we’ve got a vintage section. And so we’re able to maximize the time by separating things out, having them in size order and having as many dressing rooms as we can and resupplying. Like, the minute they’re done trying something on and they don’t want that one, we have runners taking it back and forth so there is enough time for everyone to get another chance at a dress…”

The event also includes an afternoon style show featuring creations by local designers for the annual Dress Flip contest, and announcement of the $500.00 prize winner.

Walker Sekundiak says it’s not too late to donate a dress – if it doesn’t make this year’s sale, it will be ready for next year’s.

For more information, the website is: maxiwalker.com/ucb/