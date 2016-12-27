MCC Foundation receives $40k grant from First National Bank of Omaha

Metropolitan Community College’s Foundation received a $40,000 community development grant from First National Bank of Omaha.

Sue Raftery, Senior Aide to the Vice President for Academic Affairs, says the grant will help Metro expand some of their adult education programs including non-credit English as a Second Language and GED preparation.

Raftery says the grant allows Metro to put completion coaches in place to help students transition in those two areas. She says students studying for their GED generally join Metro’s program at the 10th grade level.

"There are four official exams for GED. There’s the language math, science and social studies. Helping a student understand that process for testing and then get ready for each one of those exams is actually what this grant is about. It provides one on one coaching and one on one instruction for that.”

Raftery says the coach and instructor will focus on helping students in areas where they’re having the most difficulty.

Both programs are held at the MCC Express location in South Omaha.

For more information on the foundation, the website is mccneb.edu/foundation.