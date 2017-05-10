Metropolitan Community College Plans New MCC Express Site

This fall, Metropolitan Community College will open an MCC Express in the new Highlander Accelerator Building at 30th and Parker, part of the 75 North Project.

This 9,000 square foot site will include Adult Education Services, Career Exploration, and programs for re-entry into the workforce. Derek Rayment, Public Relations Manager for MCC, says services at this location should open up doors:

“Whether it’s a person who’s recently been released into the community for re-entry, or someone that just doesn’t have their high school diploma and is looking to earn a GED, they can do that with a pathway toward college credit through MCC. These services are a little bit more basic, like basic reading and literacy services, but they’re really services that are essential for, of course, having an education and a good-paying job.”

Rayment says, as with the South Omaha Express location, this site will include a computer center where people can create resumes and complete on-line job applications. He says this location is an extension of the Fort Omaha campus’s expansion.

For more information the website is Mccneb.edu