Midtown Vision 2050: Accelerating Progress in Omaha

Midtown Vision 2050 is committed to accelerate the next phase of midtown Omaha’s revitalization.

Edit | Remove

Brad Ashford, President and CEO of Midtown Vision 2050, says that area is ripe for development.

He says the group has several goals including installing a modern streetcar to connect midtown with downtown and provide a certain quality of life for those who live in the area it serves.

Ashford says they would also encourage the city to reinvest in midtown infrastructure and make some traffic flow modifications.

"And there would be changes in how we zone property in the midtown area that would focus as much on design as use of the property so we could see more uniformity in the design. Areas around midtown would look entirely different, more bike lanes, wider bike lanes, more walkable spaces, better sidewalks, better lighting.”

Ashford says those who move to the midtown area from other cities in the US often don’t want to have to use their cars. They would rather walk to work or walk to restaurants and shops or take a streetcar.

Ashford says the group hopes to have a plan ready by October 1st to take to the public. For more information, the website is MidtownVision2050.org.