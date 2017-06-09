The Munroe-Meyer Guild Garden Walk is this Sunday

The Munroe-Meyer Garden Walk is set for this Sunday and will feature four private gardens in West Omaha.

Luann Rabe, president of the Munroe-Meyer Guild, says the group seeks to select some of the best gardens in Omaha to include in the walk.

This weekend guests will enjoy gardens with features like a fish and lily pond, cherry trees and a small waterfall.

In addition to the four private gardens, walkers can also view the HOPE garden. Rabe says HOPE stands for Helping Omaha People Eat.

It’s run by a group of master gardeners from the Douglas county extension office. The church they’re at donates the land and has a huge vegetable garden.

Rabe says they produce 6-8 tons of food during the summer that’s donated to area food pantries.

"They also have a certified pollinator garden to bring the butterflies back. And that’s in beautiful bloom right now. They also have aronia bushes and aronia berries are great antioxidants. So they will have master gardeners there explaining how you can incorporate those berries into your diet.”

Tickets for the walk are available at various locations across the city including Hy-Vee stores, Mulhall’s Nursery and the Blue Pomegranate Gallery.

Rabe says guests may also purchase tickets the day of the walk at any of the participating locations.

More information is available at unmc.edu/mmi/about/gardenwalk.