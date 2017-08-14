Nebraska agency sees increased environmental grant requests

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state agency that awards grants for environmental projects has logged another uptick in applications, and the executive director expects to see even more in the future as federal and private grants shrink.

Mark Brohman, executive director of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, says the organization received a record 130 new applications for the current year. That number has increased slowly but consistently over the last several years.

Brohman says part of his increase is due to cuts at the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and other federal agencies that have traditionally awarded grants.

The trust has given away $275 million for more than 2,000 projects statewide since it was created in 1992.

