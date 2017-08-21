Nebraska campaign promotes motorcycle safety

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials are deploying eight trucks around the state as part of a campaign to promote motorcycle safety.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the 10-week Nebraska Highway Safety Council campaign began Wednesday. State Department of Transportation, law enforcement and motorcycle safety groups created the campaign after a series of fatal accidents involving motorcyclists this year, especially in the last six weeks.

Signs on the delivery trucks' panels warn motorists to "watch for motorcycles everywhere" by checking mirrors and looking both ways when at intersections and changing lanes.

Transportation data shows there have been 22 motorcyclist fatalities so far this year, compared to 14 at this time last year.

The safety council is providing a one-day refresher course for veteran bikers on Aug. 26.

