Nebraska Gov. Ricketts announces 2nd trade mission to Japan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is traveling back to Japan for another trade mission to promote trade with Nebraska.

Ricketts announced Thursday that he will visit the country in September along with state agricultural and economic development officials. He also encouraged farm and business representatives to considering joining the trip.

Japan is Nebraska's leading foreign investor and its third-largest trading partner.

Ricketts made the announcement at a Kawasaki plant in Lincoln that just opened a new aerospace division.

The trade mission delegation will stop in Tokyo for the annual conference of the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association. The association is comprised of eight states, including Nebraska.

Ricketts led a similar trade mission to Japan in 2015.

