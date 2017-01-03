Nebraska man takes plea deal in Iowa HIV threat robbery case

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska man accused of threatening to stab someone with a syringe that he said held HIV-tainted blood has pleaded guilty to a reduced Iowa robbery charge.

Court records say 35-year-old Jeshua Divis, who lives in Omaha, pleaded guilty Thursday in a Council Bluffs courtroom and was sentenced to time served.

Divis had been convicted of robbery in March 2015. His conviction was overturned and he was granted a new trial after he challenged his conviction. He said some of the evidence against him should not have been allowed at trial and that his attorneys were ineffective.

Prosecutors say Divis told a woman at the Ameristar Casino in Council Bluffs in November 2014 that he'd inject her with the tainted blood if she didn't hand over her money.

