Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas is on the verge of breaking the team’s home run record. Former slugger Steve “Bye Bye” Balboni’s record of 36 home runs in one season has stood since 1985. But if you consider the Kansas City A’s era, the record is further away and held by a Nebraska native. Some fans don’t want that record to fall, as Greg Echlin reports for Omaha Public Radio.

Home Run Record