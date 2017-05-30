Nebraska regents expected to raise tuition with budget vote

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska regents this week likely will decide how much students will contribute in higher tuition to help close a university budget gap.

The board meets Thursday in Lincoln to consider the university's operating budget for the next year.

University administrators have been struggling with an expected $50 million budget gap. The university had sought $583 million a year in state support for each of the next two school years — the amount it received for 2016-17. But the Legislature and governor approved $570 million for the 2017-18 school year and $580 million for 2018-19.

University President Hank Bounds has told lawmakers that the loss of state aid comes as the university system is hit with increases in costs tied to health care, utilities and union agreements.

