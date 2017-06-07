Nebraska regulators shut down Omaha child care provider

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state regulators have shut down an Omaha day care and authorities have cited two employees for child neglect.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said it filed an emergency protective order Tuesday to bar Ami Moore from caring for children other than her own. Bellevue police also cited her husband, Kenneth, who also works for the day care.

State officials say they found trash throughout the home. They say a kitchen table was covered with groceries, dirty dishes, an unopened can of beer, a container of lighter fluid and several prescription medications. They say three bedrooms also had large piles of clothing on floors and trash stuffed under beds. Fifteen children were in the home.

A phone message left with the Moores Tuesday evening was not immediately returned.

All contents © copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved