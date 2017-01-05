Nebraska resettles the most refugees per capita

In Fiscal Year 2016, Lutheran Family Services resettled 1,020 refugees from 12 countries, including Syria.

Lacey Studnicka, LFS’ Refugee Program Development Officer, says LFS has been resettling refugees since the 1970s.

She says every year, the President of the United States determines how many refugees will be allowed into the country and then from which countries.

Studnicka says last October, at the start of the fiscal year, President Obama determined that 110,000 refugees would be allowed to come into the country from all over the world.

She says 90% of refugees that are resettled are reuniting with family.

"Refugees have 90 days to learn what it took us 18 years to learn. As an agency, we have recognized that that is not enough time so in addition to the federally-funded program, we also provide extensive education and employment services. We also have an immigration attorney on staff because refugees are on a path to citizenship.”

Studnicka says the International Center for the Heartland is located in Lutheran Family Services’ office.

She says the center offers ongoing case management and resources for all refugees, asylees and victims of international human trafficking.

Studnicka says the center makes it possible for LFS to continue to serve families for as long as they need.

To learn more about resettlement efforts, the number is 402-536-3500.