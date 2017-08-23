Nebraska students learn to learn in new school

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Classes have begun at a new high school in eastern Nebraska where teachers will serve more as mentors who challenge and engage students instead of lecturing.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that nearly a dozen ninth-graders from Omaha and Bellevue started school Tuesday at Next Generation Learning Academy on Bellevue University's campus. Academy Chief Learning Officer Ray Ravaglia says all students are on scholarships.

The academy uses student-driven curriculum developed by nonprofit Opportunity Education. It's designed to move away from lecture- and memorization-based lessons and toward comprehension-focused ones. Students work on projects individually or with a mentor instead of listening to a teacher speak to the class.

The school is the first NGL Academy to open in the country and will be followed by another school in California next month.

