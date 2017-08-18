Nebraska unemployment for July drops slightly from June

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Labor Department says the state's preliminary unemployment rate dropped slightly in July to 2.8 percent.

That compared to 2.9 percent in June.

The department said in a report released Friday that the July rate was four-tenths of a point under the year-ago rate of 3.2 percent. The new rate also remained well below the U.S. rate of 4.3 percent in July.

The report says nonfarm employment is up more than 14,000 over the year, but down nearly 10,300 from June.

