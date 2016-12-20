Nebraska's 5 presidential electors cast ballots for Trump

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's presidential electors have stuck to their commitment to support Republican Donald Trump.

All five electors cast their votes for the president-elect on Monday in a Capitol ceremony with Gov. Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State John Gale.

A 2014 law requires Nebraska's at-large electors to support the statewide winner and district electors to vote for their district's winner. Those who refuse are instantly removed from the position, and Gale is barred from accepting their ballot.

Trump won the popular vote statewide and claimed a majority in all three of Nebraska's congressional districts. Democrat Hillary Clinton won the national popular vote but lost in the electoral college.

About 40 people convened beneath the Capitol rotunda Monday morning to show opposition to Trump and urge the electors to pick someone else.

