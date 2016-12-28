Nebraska's growth rate increases in 2015-2016

The US Census Bureau released their latest population estimates for all states this month.

David Drozd, Research Coordinator with UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research, says the numbers came out better than expected for Nebraska.

Drozd says Nebraska is a top five state regarding birth and fertility rates.

He says Nebraska was one of only four states to improve the level of natural change in 2016 versus 2011.

Drozd says the state was also able to increase its current level of annual population growth relative to all the other states, ranking 18th best in population growth between 2015 and 2016.

"To rank 18th best in population growth rate is really good for our state. We grew at an equal rate to the US average, whereas, typically we trail the US average. And by doing so, it puts us in a lot better position to retain our current three congressional seats come the 2020 census.”

Drozd says it’s important to keep our three congressional seats because we need our voices heard in Washington to advocate for our priorities.

He says Nebraska has different needs and preferences than other states.

For more information, the website is Census.gov.