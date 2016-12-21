Nebraska's population tops 1.9 million for first time

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's population has topped 1.9 million for the first time ever, and the state's growth rate exceeded neighboring Iowa and matched the national rate.

New U.S. Census estimates released Tuesday show that Nebraska grew 0.7 percent to reach 1,907,116 on July 1. Iowa's population grew 0.41 percent to hit 3,134,693.

Nebraska's growth rate matched the national rate between last July and this July.

David Drozd of the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Center for Public Affairs Research says the latest figures suggest Nebraska has a decent chance to keep all three of its U.S. House seats after the 2020 Census.

All contents © copyright 2016 Associated Press. All rights reserved.