New Hosts on Jazz Network Beginning Tuesday June 13 on KIOS

Two new voices will take over the hosting duties on the Jazz Network heard weeknights at 9:00PM beginning Tuesday June 13.

Neil Tesser and Dee Alexander will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the airwaves each night as the Jazz Network continues to bring listeners around the country a vibrant and diverse mix of jazz. Neil Tesser hosts Monday through Thursday nights and Dee Alexander will be hosting the Friday time slot.

Tesser is a Grammy Award-winning journalist who has been writing about and hosting jazz on the air in Chicago for over 40 years. Alexander is a seasoned vocalist and songwriter based in Chicago and has performed on stages around the world.

The Jazz Network is part of the WFMT Radio Network based in Chicago that provides 24 hour jazz and classical programming to stations around the country.