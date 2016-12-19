New OPPD members take their positions January 12th

Beginning January 12th, new board members-elect, Craig Moody and Rick Yoder will take their seats on the OPPD board.

They will each serve for six years.

Moody is the owner of Verdis Group, a company that consults with large institutions on how to be more sustainable, including water and energy efficiency and active transportation work.

Yoder is a consultant for the Nebraska Business Development Center, promoting energy efficiency within businesses and helping them embrace new technologies to reduce their energy costs.

Moody says he will work with the board using a nose in, fingers out approach.

"As a board member you have to have your nose in there, sniffing around, asking good questions. You’re trying to make sure things are going the right direction and you’re helping to set that long-term vision. But you don’t have your fingers in the day to day and that’s a balance that’s really important for board members to strike. And I think I will have to figure out as I go where that balance is.”

Moody has immediate areas of interest: clean energy and efficiency, the openness and transparency of the board and taking a deeper look at the rate structure.

Yoder says OPPD is going through a culture shift with rapid technology changes. He says it’s an exciting time to be a part of things.

"Remember that Kodak invented digital imagery but then their stock really dripped and they didn’t do anything with it. The new technologies are coming, times are changing and I think OPPD is pretty well-positioned to take on some of these changes and I am looking forward to the next six years."

Yoder says he likes to ask questions. He knows the work he’s doing here offers him exposure to new technologies and other policies around the United States. Yoder says he will be asking often about how we compare with others around the nation.