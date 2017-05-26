Night Market Pop-Up Festival Comes to Turner Park

Midtown Crossing kicks off its brand new Turner Park Night Market tonight from 6-10 p.m.

Amanda Lustgraaf, Marketing Communication Coordinator, says there will be live music, giant outdoor games and a mini food festival.

Lustgraaf says each night market will have its own theme. Tonight’s theme is “skewered” and features food-on-a-stick.

She says Wohlner’s is making a homemade corn dog.

Lustgraaf says thought the night market idea is new to Omaha, similar events have grown in other cities like Milwaukee and Portland, Oregon.

"Probably the part we’ve seen the most traction and excitement with is our Vendor Village. We will have about 20 local makers and community booths, everything from a DIY terrarium station to local favorites, Benson Soap Mill and Ripley and Rue for cute dog accessories. We also have Moonlight Yoga going on from 9-10 p.m.”

Lustgraaf says there will be two more Night Markets this year, one on July 28th and then again on September 22nd.

More information is available at MidtownCrossing.com. Once you’re there, click on the events tab for details on the Turner Park Night Market.