Omaha Gives ends, Red Nose Day begins

Omaha Gives!, a 24-hour online giving challenge, came to a close at midnight last night, ending another successful event for the organizer and the local nonprofits who will benefit.

The Omaha Community Foundation, the event’s organizer, reports that 52,886 donors gave almost $7.8 million in donations to 907 nonprofit organizations in Douglas, Sarpy, and Pottawattamie counties.

This was Omaha Gives’ fifth year. The one-day challenge has raised almost $35 million since 2013.

The Omaha Community Foundation says Omaha Gives! maintains a year-round online giving platform. You can learn more at omahagives.org.

Charit​able giving will continue today across the nation and here at home. Omaha’s Woodmen Life Building will be turning red tonight in support of Red Nose Day!

The fundraising campaign is run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief Inc. Today, Americans across the country will come together, wear their red noses, and raise money and awareness to help children living in poverty.

More information is available at rednoseday.org.