Omaha group plans $125M downtown development

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A group of Omaha's civic leaders has drawn up plans for an estimated $125 million mixed-use development in the heart of north downtown.

The development will be on an 8-acre lot across from the CenturyLink Center. A committee has spent nearly a year studying the site, which will be transformed into restaurants, stores, apartments, open space and possibly a hotel.

A final report on the project was sent this week to the city and the group.

The Omaha World-Herald reports leaders seem to have resolved the issue of parking which has been an obstacle to the long-imagined project. Plans call for a new garage and other replacement parking for the 850 stalls that currently exist on the site.

