Omaha man sentenced for poisoning 4 city trees

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man was sentenced to a day in jail for poisoning four cottonwood trees on city property.

Court records say 44-year-old Donald Grenawalt was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to criminal mischief. He was credited with a day he'd already served. Grenawalt also must pay $10,000 in restitution.

Officials say they found four or five holes had been drilled into each tree trunk. Court records say Grenawalt told a city employee who knew him that he'd poisoned the trees because they were messy and he was sick of them. The documents say investigators found drills and bits at Grenawalt's home and chemicals that could have been poured into the trees.

The dead trees were cut down Thursday.

