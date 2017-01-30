Omaha mayor's race is quickly getting expensive

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — This spring's Omaha mayor's race is shaping up to be an expensive campaign.

The Omaha World-Herald reports Republican incumbent Jean Stothert has raised about $1.5 million for her re-election bid. Yearend financial reports show that Democratic challenger Heath Mello has raised about $530,000.

Both Stothert and Mello have raised more than any previous mayoral candidate had at this phase of the race.

University of Nebraska at Omaha professor Randall Adkins says the totals show that Mello is a credible challenger. Mello is a former state senator.

There are no donation limits for state and local races in Nebraska.

All contents © copyright 2016 Associated Press. All rights reserved.