Omaha police: Crash into coffee shop drive-thru injured 5

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating after a sport utility vehicle crashed into a small coffee shop drive-thru, injuring the driver and four employees in the shop.

Police say it happened Tuesday morning at 129th and West Maple Road, when the SUV veered off Maple and over grass before plowing into Crane Coffee.

Four employees inside were hurt, two of them seriously. Police say one employee was knocked outside the building by the impact. A 25-year-old woman suffered a lacerated liver and fractured pelvis and a 36-year-old woman suffered an injury to her esophagus and cuts. Two others suffered injuries ranging from cuts and bruises to broken bones.

The 33-year-old driver suffered only minor injuries and told police he blacked out. Alcohol and drug tests came back negative.

The building was destroyed.

